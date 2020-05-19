Elon Musk could not wait 3 days

Elon Musk challenged the ban by saying, “If arrest will happen, they should just take me,” Tesla facilities were raided by the police upon the opening of the factories.

3 days after this incident, the automotive industry in the USA started operating after the bans were lifted.

There was a 2-month break

The automotive industry, which has largely stopped production due to the Covid-19 (new type coronavirus) outbreak in the United States, began operations after about 2 months.

According to reports in the Ameirkan press, more than 130 thousand automotive industry employees in the US have started work today.

Leading manufacturers and suppliers of the industry, such as Ford, Fiat Chrysler and General Motors, started their operations by reopening their production centers with the measures taken against the new type of coronavirus outbreak.

Ford

In a statement from Ford, it was announced that the company has restarted its production and operations in the United States. In the statement, it was emphasized that Ford took measures for the safety and health of employees, including medical examination, personal protective equipment and social distance.

Fiat Chrysler

In the statement made by Fiat Chrysler, it was shared that the company’s 12 thousand employees returned to their jobs and the production started again.

They were excited at the stock market

With Ford and Fiat Chrysler companies resuming their production, their shares in the stock market have also increased. General Motors’ shares rose 9 percent today, Fiat Chrysler’s shares rose 7.3 percent and Ford’s shares rose 6.7 percent.

They paused with their own consent

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler announced in March that they would suspend their production in North America due to the measures to be taken against the Kovid-19 outbreak.

Tesla

On the other hand, it was announced that American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla reached an agreement with the California administration last week to restart production today.

In the USA, the automotive production activities were stopped spontaneously in some states because the bans were linked to state governments, while in some states they were stopped by a local government order.