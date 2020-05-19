one of Turkey’s lungs: both employment and contributes to the environment giant

“Kunduz Ormanları” in the district of Vezirköprü in Samsun, which is in the area of ​​responsibility of Amasya Forest Regional Directorate, contributes greatly to the economy and life. Ravens Forest, one of Turkey’s rare natural forests while leaving everyone to admire its beauty also continues to be the bread door to increasing the number of people employed in the period from laying off workers corona virus. Vezirköprü Directorate of Forestry, working with a large team, from rejuvenation in terms of trees in the forest, from seedling to afforestation, works to ensure that forests do not disappear. Kunduz Forests are found in the nursery supervisor’s producing 2 million seedlings per year are sent to the four corners of Turkey.

Amasya Forest Regional Manager Halil Oflu, who stated that they provided a total of 20 million 500 thousand TL employment in Vezirköprü, including forest care, cultural activities, production activities and afforestation activities in 2019, and also using the place as a recreation area with its unique view away from the stress of the city. said he was spending time.

“WE WORK TO MAKE THE FOREST MOST QUALITY”

Stating that they contribute institutionally to nature, Amasya Forest Regional Manager Halil Oflu said, “The Kunduz Forests constitute the most dense forests of our Vezirköprü Forest Management Directorate. The total forest area of ​​our Vezirköprü Forest Management Directorate is 55 percent. We do everything from rejuvenation of the forests to the maintenance phase and afforestation. In this sense, we provide institutional contributions to the nature.

“TARGET 25 MILLION TL IN 2020”

Emphasizing that they have made a huge contribution to employment as the Regional Directorate of Forestry, “As Vezirköprü is a forested place, we have 117 rural districts, including 117 rural rural districts and 13 rural rural districts. Many of these citizens benefit from forest employment. We have provided an employment of 20.5 million TL in Vezirköprü in total, including the forest maintenance, cultural activities, production activities and afforestation activities that we are in. We predict this figure as 25 million TL as an economic indent to the people of Vezirköprü in 2020 forestry activities. We also make great contributions to employment, the social benefits of our existing forests, the fact that they are oxygen sources, and the beauties they add to nature and the environment are important factors. Providing light is one of our basic duties. We contribute to the nature of our aging forests that have completed their biological life, to contribute to the nature, and to contribute to the regeneration of the forests by rejuvenation. ”

“2 million saplings per year”

Pointing out that they grow many kinds of seedlings in the nursery chief in the Kunduz Forests, Oflu said, “We grow seedlings from seed, and we grow both seedlings with seedlings, and bare rooted seedlings. We obtain the seeds in the first growing stage. We leave them from the seeds to the tubes in certain quantities and reproduce them. These are maintained. Then they are sent to the planting areas from here.

“We employ 2 thousand people”

Kunduz Forests in terms of business very serious plus underlines that Vezirköprü Forest Management Director Meryem Burcin river, “so plenty of Kunduz Forests are here oxygen, both visually with the natural beauty is one of the economically Turkey’s most beautiful forests. Ravens are headed brand itself. Approximately 2 thousand people are employed in the works of the District Directorate of Forestry, and there are about 2 thousand people in sapling jobs, pointed culture afforestation works and road works, including a group of 300 women. They work in the branches of forestry, outside of work, you also meet the firewood need of the villages in Vezirköprü, because they have constitutional rights. We provide the winter wood of the forest villages. We provide about 70 thousand ster firewood annually. Not only that, we are doing afforestation works in open areas, and the forest areas of our Vezirköprü district are increasing day by day. We ensure their continuity with the maintenance works we do in aging forests. They are alive like us. They are born, grow up, grow old and die. We are making this cycle again before coming to the stage of dying. “