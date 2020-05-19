Report: Israel carried out a large-scale cyber attack on a port in Iran – people and computers

Israel is broadly attacking cyber port in Iran this month – according to a report from last night. According to the release, on May 9, the Shahid Rajai port, located in southern Iran, suffered an attack that left it dead for three days. U.S. officials told the newspaper that U.S. officials were also involved in the attack.

US intelligence officials noted that the attack on the Iranian port, which resulted in sea and land traffic jams in and around it, was carried out by Israel. The main hypothesis is that the attack came as a reaction, not to mention revenge, to Iran’s attempt last month to damage a major water system in the country.

According to reports in the American media, on the day of the attack, IT systems collapsed at the port, including the system responsible for the movement of its vessels. Another report noted that hackers have cut the systems off. The downtime has caused a heavy load in the port and the maritime routes leading to it, due to the resulting traffic jam from the vessels, trucks and goods in the port of Hormuz Strait.

“Very accurate attack”

A senior official said the attack was “extremely accurate” and added that the extent of the damage was greater than what officials in Iran have described. Aerial photographs indicated that miles-long traffic jams formed in ways leading to the harbor. Days after the attack, dozens of cargo ships were observed waiting near its entrance.

Not long afterwards, Iranian intelligence agencies investigated and discovered that this was not a coincidence but a pre-planned cyber attack.

The current attack was carried out after posting onnoLast month, computers were attacked in a series of water and sewage facilities from the north of the country to the south. It is unclear from the details of the publication whether operating systems have been taken over or pump operations disrupted. According to the website, the water and sewage corporations were instructed to act immediately to change the passwords for the operation of the facilities, “with emphasis on operating systems and in particular on chlorine adding systems to wells”. On sites where passwords cannot be exchanged, it was said, operators were called to consider disconnecting the systems from the Internet. The cases occurred on Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25, and were identified by the National Cyber ​​Array at the Prime Minister’s Office.

No response was received from the Israeli government for reporting tonight.