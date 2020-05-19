Serological tests, the accusation of Galli: “They are fundamental but in Italy they are done only for a fee”

MILAN. The accusation comes from Massimo Galli, the head of the infectious disease department of the Milan hospital: “A lot of people – he said interviewing the Agorà TV show – are making an appointment in private clinics to take the test that they have not been able to obtain from the National Health Service and this is a debacle for the organization of health “.

Professor Galli refers to serological tests carried out by private individuals at a cost of 63 euros. “It is inconceivable – he continued – that the public is not able to give this kind of response to the citizens and tell them that they must go and pay for the test, as if this were a voluptuous choice, and take the swab at their own expense. . but please! The test is much more important than the distance to the restaurant, it is the fundamental system to reduce the further spread of the epidemic. Sorry but I ran away a moment of indignation ».

On the importance of the tests, Galli has no doubts: “I continue to believe that we should work at the source, that is, identify those who still have the infection on them, they had to and must work to give answers to the many people, even very irritated about this, who ask to know their own state and would prefer not to have to pay it. Inconceivable that the public decides that this is okay, it has not been able to give this kind of response to the citizens “.