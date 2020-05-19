“The soccer market has changed, Neymar will remain in PSG”

Neymar has not come off the headlines in recent years. The Brazilian star, who signed the most expensive transfer ever in the soccer world. Tied back to Barcelona tried to get him back to Camp Nou last summer.

In recent months, the entire world and the soccer world in particular have suffered an uncomplicated financial blow which also affects the transfer market. For this reason, Neymar’s former agent, Wagner Riviere, Convinced that the player will remain in Paris Saint-Germain and not move to Barca or Real Madrid.

“I think Neymar will stay in PS because the market has changed. The economy of the soccer world will change. I was in Madrid several times because the goal of the Florentino Award was to join Neymar. Last year in May I was in his office and he told me that his dream was to sign Neymar, ”Riviero revealed.

Neymar has a contract in the French capital until 2022, but he has unequivocally proclaimed that he will remain until the end of his contract and of course he will also wait to see if Killian Ambapa leaves for Real Madrid or another team next summer.