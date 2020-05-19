The director general of the sports ministry announced a departure

Sharabi added: “I would like to thank Sara Miri Regev for the opportunity she gave me to lead the firm’s professional system and to many who shared the amazing journey I went through, for successes and achievements. These are not farewells yet – it is time to thank and say goodbye to everyone.”
Minister of Culture and Sport MK Hili Trooper: “I would like to thank and express a deep appreciation to the Director General of the Ministry, Yossi Sharabi, for his commendable work on all sides. The number of people who contact me to prevent his departure indicates most of all the sympathy and appreciation he deserves.” To be chosen by getting into big shoes, and I thank Yossi for his willingness to be by our side as needed, and wish him great success down the road. The Israeli public system needs quality and experienced people like it. ”
Source link
https://www.ynet.co.il/sport/article/Skkv11111sI