The director general of the sports ministry announced a departure

The Director of the Ministry of Culture and Sport for the past five years, Adv. Yossi Sharabi, has informed incoming Minister of Culture and Sport MK Hili Trooper about his request to quit his job. Sharabi concluded with Trooper that he would terminate his term only after finding a replacement for the job, and after the overlap procedure, as required.

Advocate Sharabi said: “After five exciting and challenging years, during which the ministry grew and became self-influential in culture and sports, it is time to move on to new challenges. I agreed with the incoming minister to quit my office immediately after the minister chooses the CEO, and overlap as required. I put my experience and familiarity in favor of Minister Trooper and the CEO to be elected so that their entry into this challenging period will be as easy as possible and continue to accompany them as necessary and as required. “.

“Overlap as required.” Attorney Yossi Sharabi (Photo: Oren Aharoni)

Sharabi added: “I would like to thank Sara Miri Regev for the opportunity she gave me to lead the firm’s professional system and to many who shared the amazing journey I went through, for successes and achievements. These are not farewells yet – it is time to thank and say goodbye to everyone.”