OnePlus 8 Pro: the “X-ray” sensor will be disabled

The discovery of a particular feature to say the least for the photographic module by OnePlus 8 Pro. If you’ve followed the news, you’ve probably read about the sensor’s capabilities Color Filter. Otherwise, know that this sensor is able to see through some plastic objects, making it practically transparent. And so far nothing bizarre, indeed, a very nice feature has been discovered but that – “strangely” – has not been promoted by OnePlus. In fact, many have wondered why the company has not taken the ball and exploited it in the marketing of the new phones. And the answer came as soon as someone tried to see if with this sensor it was possible to see under clothing, with perhaps compromising results.

OnePlus thinks about it and will release an update for the OnePlus 8 Pro sensor

It is good to specify that the functioning of this sensor of OnePlus 8 Pro is anything but magical. As explained in the article on clothes, it uses the infrared spectrum to acquire data otherwise invisible to the human eye. This means that he can see the light passing through only some objects with certain structural characteristics. Mostly shiny black plastic objects as well as some dark clothes, but only by placing high contrast and very close objects under them. In a nutshell, you can’t use this camera to spy on people like mom did.

This does not mean that, in rather specific circumstances, the OnePlus 8 Pro sensor may end up in potentially unpleasant circumstances. And that’s why OnePlus didn’t decide to sponsor it, without risking to feed any discussions on the violation of privacy. The company’s hope was that OP8 Pro owners would take this mode as it was conceived. It was not by chance that it was included in the section of color filters: for OnePlus the goal was that the Color Filter was used to alter the colors of the photos and that’s it.

But it didn’t take long before news of this kind rebounded all over the web, ending up in generalist headlines, where misunderstanding is around the corner. This is why OnePlus has decided that will temporarily disable the Color Filter, releasing a updating ad hoc. The release will begin within a week and will reach all owners of OnePlus 8 Pro. Not only that: the company has announced that it will take legal action against those who have made fake images to discredit the brand image.

