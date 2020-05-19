Last minute! The first ceremony on the 101st anniversary of 19 May is in Anıtkabir – Haber

The first ceremony was held in Anıtkabir for the 19 May Youth and Sports Day celebrations.

The delegation led by Mehmet Kasapoğlu, Minister of Youth and Sports, visited the tomb of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. At the ceremony, it was noteworthy that the delegation wore a mask and walked from Aslanli Road with a social distance.

With the curfew due to coronavirus, Anıtkabir will be closed to citizens’ visits.

Minister Kasapoğlu and the accompanying delegation left a wreath for Atatürk’s mausoleum and stood for the Independence March.

Minister Kasapoğlu and the delegation then went to Misak-ı Milli Tower and signed the Anıtkabir Special Book. Minister Kasapoğlu used the following statements:

“Aziz Atatürk. As the hope of a nation, we realize the 101st anniversary of our Independence Struggle, which you started in Samsun. We celebrate our holiday in our homes but with the same spirit and enthusiasm this year. Our Ministry of Youth and Sports continues to work for the youth of this country with love and excitement 101 years ago.We keep our country as glorious as the past, by loving love, justice and fraternity, without losing each other and protecting each other’s law. , I respectfully.