Dl Relaunch: Dadone, I think today it will be published in the Official Journal – Economy

The relaunch decree “I think today” is published in the Official Journal. So the Minister of Public Administration, Fabiana Dadone, at ’24 Mattino ‘on Radio24. The minister explained how the work of the last few days has been “absorbed” by the decree, which, he confirms, was already due to be published in the Gazzetta “between Saturday and Sunday”.

The monstrous maneuver of the Raising Decree – in fact – is not yet operational. The coverage of the decree, carried out with the deviation of the deficit, still requires a difficult chisel job and the State Accounting Office he is still working on the ‘stamping’ which will then allow the President of the Republic to countersign the decree and publish it: “In the next few hours it will go into the Official Journal and become law”, assured the Minister for relations with Parliament Federico D ‘ Inca.

Speak instead of “cynical calculation” the League to “prevent, with regulatory delays and cumbersome access to the vaunted ‘firepower'”.

The rules of the decree, however, are already defined in detail while the checks are still in progress on the puzzle of coverages and on the drafting of legislative postponements.

But, while the canvas of the decree appears increasingly long, the organizational machine that will lead to the implementation of the most anticipated interventions and to speed up those already existing has already started, from INPS to the Revenue. Starting from the rules on the Cig. “With the new decree, the demand for the cig in derogation is made directly to INPS and no longer to the Regions – remarked the Minister of Labor, Nunzia Catalfo – INPS will be able to advance 40% to the worker and in the following month will pay the remaining part. This will help us speed up the whole system. ”

Acceleration-practice rules are also envisaged for the activation of liquidity to companies through self-certifications in practices with banks. The bonus of 600 euros in April will start immediately for self-employed workers who have already obtained the bonus in March. It will be automatic and nothing will need to be done.

The mechanism for May is different: the 1,000 euros are paid to those who can demonstrate that they have had a reduction in turnover: this is how a circular implementing the INPS will be needed for this.

Automatic is also the implementation of the cancellation of the balance and the Irap deposit for VAT numbers and for companies up to 250 million in turnover.

While it will be necessary to wait for the Revenue Agency’s application circular for the non-refundable contribution granted to self-employed workers and to companies with a turnover of under 5 million, which has seen collections drop by two thirds. The objective set by the policy is to distribute these funds as early as the beginning of June and so the Agenzia delle Entrate is already working on the launch of the implementing rules.

There is no hurry, however, for the rules that will allow you to obtain the 110% superbonus on works to improve the energy efficiency of buildings (ecobonus), for the reduction of seismic risk (sismabonus) and for plant installation interventions photovoltaic and columns for charging electric vehicles. The rules apply to expenses incurred between 1st July 2020 and 31st December 2021: indeed, those who already had work in progress of this type will have to pay attention to the payment date.

In this case, however, the circular must also define the limits of the intervention which are not provided only for the first houses and which, in the latest modifications of the decree, could also be extended to the second houses in the condominium to prevent this blocking the works for the whole building. If for the babysitter bonus the rules are already largely written – the entity doubles to 1,200 euros and the use is also extended for summer camps – it will instead be necessary to wait for the application circular for the reserved one to domestic workers and carers (500 euros): the latter must have a contract, or more contracts, for at least 10 hours a week.

The disbursement times will instead be longer for the ’emergency income’, the Rem. The application for the check, which will vary between 400 and 800 euros depending on the size of the family, must be submitted by June and will have severe Isee stakes and assets: it is unlikely that the payment will arrive before the following month.