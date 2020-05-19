The elements that brought a wave of enthusiasm to the markets

For the European stock exchanges, yesterday was a day of significant increases. Piazza Affari also enjoyed the new positive climate. Now the question is this: how much more can the stock market rise after yesterday’s price boom?

Let’s start with the facts. Yesterday there were specific factors that positively influenced a rise in share prices. First of all, the progress made by the MODERN biotechnology company (NASDAQ: MRNA) in the testing of the coronavirus vaccine. News that pushed the shares listed on the Nasdaq up 20%. But also the end of the quarantine and the resumption of activities in many European countries, including Italy, has contributed to creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm.

Another news was added in the evening which may play in favor of the continuation of the rise in the stock markets and in particular of Piazza Affari. From Germany and France a proposal was made on the establishment of the Recovery Fund. It is the European fund that should help revive the EU economy. Fund to which our government aspires so much and which pushes a lot in the European Commission. According to the indications announced, the Recovery Fund provides resources in the form of grants and not loans. Exactly what our government is asking for. This decision has been read positively by the markets as favorable and advantageous for our country. In fact, as it was presented, the Recovery Fund offers Italy the possibility of drawing on huge resources without weighing on public debt.

How far can the stock market rise after yesterday’s price boom?

It is no coincidence that yesterday the spread between BTP and Bund for the first time in many days fell below 230 points. A sign that bearish tensions on our government bonds are easing. This is why banking stocks yesterday made the best session in recent weeks, with increases of even 5%.

What will happen in the next sessions? Yesterday’s rally was a wave of enthusiasm. But for this enthusiasm to turn into a positive climate, the elements that pushed the stock exchanges must be transformed from hopes into real facts. The risk is that the hopes for the vaccine have been excessive. Or that the reopening of activities does not mean immediately normalcy and return to growth. Or that the Recovery Fund is a nice initiative but with long implementation times.

If yesterday’s hopes were disappointed, without concrete results, the stock markets would go down again. To be sure that yesterday’s enthusiasm becomes a permanent positive climate, made of return to purchases, it is necessary to wait a few days and a few sessions.