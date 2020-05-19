Pandemi 1.000 TL social assistance application result inquiry! 3rd phase payments …

The Ministry has also determined the application criteria for 1000 TL cash support to be made through e-Government. In the first two phases of the support, the Ministry expanded the scope in the third phase, focusing on the families who need social assistance. Accordingly, those who did not benefit from the 1000 lira cash support provided under the Pandemi Social Support Program Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be able to apply for Phase 3. In addition, applications for public workers covered by Article 4 / A of the Social Insurances and General Health Insurance Law No. 5510, officers covered by Article 4 / C, income from the Social Security Institution or pensioners (retirees), and beneficiaries of İŞKUR’s Short Work Allowance and Unemployment Benefit will not be evaluated. So how do you learn the results of social assistance?

1000 TL SOCIAL ASSISTANCE APPLICATION What are the conditions?

AÇSHB Pandemi Social Support Phase-3 Applications are submitted via e-Government by “T.C. It was started to be taken according to the last digit of the ID Number.

Application processes can be followed through e-government.

Evaluations will be based on households, not on an individual basis.

If more than one application is made from the same household, it will be considered as a single application.

The application will not be evaluated if someone in the applicant’s household has the following scopes:

Those who benefited from the 1000 TL cash support provided under the Pandemi Social Support Program Phase 1 and Phase 2,

Public workers under Article 4 / a of Law No. 5510,

Civil servants within the scope of article 4 / c of Law No. 5510,

Income or monthly income (retirees) from the Social Security Institution (SGK),

Those who benefit from İŞKUR Unemployment Allowance,

Beneficiaries of İŞKUR Short Work Allowance

HOW TO INQUIRY THE PANDEMIC APPLICATION RESULT?

Application results, such as the pandemic social assistance application process, can also be viewed via e-Government. “Inquiry Information Inquiry” is a service affiliated to the Ministry of Family and Social Policies. Social Assistance Information such as Martyrs ‘Relatives, Veterans’ and Veterans ‘Relatives Employment Application Inquiry, Martyrs’ Relatives, Veterans ‘and Veterans’ Relatives Free Travel Card Application Inquiry, Inquiry Procedures, Inquiry Test Result Inquiry can be done through e State.

SOCIAL ASSISTANCE APPLICATION RESULT INQUIRY PAGE

WHO IS GIVEN SOCIAL ASSISTANCE COIN?

By Social Assistance and Solidarity foundations; Social Assistance and Solidarity Incentive Law No. 3294 or 2022

Within the scope of the Law Regarding Monthly Bonding to Turkish Citizens Over 65, Needy, Weak and Orphan, (Regular Pension, Elderly Pension, Disability Pension, Relative Pension),

Silicosis Pension,

Regular Cash Aid for Women Who Died A Spouse,

Regular Cash Aid for Needy Soldier Families,

Orphan Orphan Benefit,

Needy Soldier Child Aid,

Conditional Education Aid,

Conditional Health Aid,

Multiple Birth Aid,

Regular Cash Aid Program for Tuberculosis and SSPE Patients with Psycho-Social and Financial Loss) will be paid 1,000 TL within the scope of the Economic Stability Shield Package Support Program, without the need for any application.

