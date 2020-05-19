The “Twilight” star and his girlfriend were found devoid of life

“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyes was found alive with his girlfriend in their Las Vegas home last Wednesday, a Clark County Department of Pathology official in Nevada confirmed.

The bodies of Boise (30) and his girlfriend Natalie Addujo (27) were discovered in their home, website E! The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

In 2008, Boyce played the role of Taylor Crawley, a Forex high school student, in the first movie in the Twilight saga.

“He was in the process of opening a restaurant,” his mother wrote in a Facebook post after he died. “He created the flavors he craved and gave them the names of rappers: Snoop David, Kendrick Mr. Mr. My son was my favorite chef. He discovered something great and that was his passion,” shared her followers. “I’m sick without you. Torn. Lost and in pain. Why did you leave me,” she mourned.

Last December, Boyce turned 30 and he shared his followers on Instagram with the sentiment that accompanied him. “At one point, I didn’t think I’d be over 30,” he wrote. “Over the years, like many others, I’ve made quite a few mistakes, but today is one of those days where I look only at the wondrous ones. What a time to be alive.”

Boyce left a 10-year-old child and his partner left a baby. The causes of death are being investigated and have not yet been revealed to the public.