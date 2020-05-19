Are the markets open on May 19? BİM, A101, SHOCK open today? Here are the market opening hours

IS THE MARKETS OPEN TODAY? The Ministry of the Interior sent circulars to the governorates on curfew imposed in 15 provinces. According to this circular, the institutions to be open in the curfew have been determined.

On Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19, markets, grocery stores, greengrocers and butchers will be able to operate between 10.00-16.00. Citizens will be able to go to the closest grocery stores, grocery stores, greengrocers and butchers, with the exception of those aged 65 and over and those aged 20 and under, provided that they are limited to meeting their mandatory needs and do not drive (except citizens with disabilities).

Between the same hours, markets, grocery stores, greengrocers and butchers will also be able to sell to homes / addresses.