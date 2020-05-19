Italy under the threat of showers and THUNDERSTORMS, but THE GREAT IN THE NEXT HOURS «3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute, 25 seconds

Live weather report: showers and thunderstorms forming at Centrosud

LIVE WEATHER CHRONICLE, VORTEX IN ACTION ON ITALY, LOCALLY INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS – In the last few hours the Mediterranean cyclonic vortex has landed on Italy and is currently centered between the Tyrrhenian Sea and Corsica. Its entry triggered atmospheric instability with phenomena locally even of a certain intensity. As regards the North, showers and thunderstorms scattered over the Alps and Prealps were organized yesterday evening, which subsequently extended to high Lombardy and much of Piedmont during the night. There were also intense phenomena and accompanied by hail, in particular between Bergamo, Lecco, Brianza, Varese, Novara and Verbano, subsequently also on the lower Piedmont in particular on Cuneo; in these areas peaks locally exceeding 20-30mm were recorded. Some rain or showers also on Liguria and Emilia Romagna.

Moving on to the Center, the regions most affected by now were Tuscany and Sardinia, here too with locally intense thunderstorms, in particular on the central-southern Tuscan sectors, where there was no hail, as well as on the central-northern Sardinian sectors. In the meantime, the South continues to be affected by the rise of widespread but generally unproductive layers in terms of precipitation, except in local cases; some more downpours are affecting Sicily. In general, the South is emerging from the African heat wave of recent days, with the hot mass migrating over Greece.

WEATHER NEXT HOURS: today still unstable in the Centronord with scattered rains and thunderstorms, locally also of a certain intensity. Irregular clouds in the South but scarce phenomena, most likely over Sicily, Campania and Molise.

