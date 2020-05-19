Covid and inflammatory syndrome in children, WHO: «To be explored»

Do you want to advertise on this site?

A “multisystem inflammatory syndrome” which that is, it can involve multiple organshas been observed in children and adolescents and appears to be related to COVID-19. The alert comes from the World Health Organization which, on the basis of reports received from Europe and the USA of children hospitalized in intensive care for a condition of systemic inflammation with some characteristics similar to Kawasaki disease, developed a “preliminary” definition to classify such cases in children.

– fever for over 3 days

– two of the following conditions: conjunctivitis or signs of oral inflammation on the hands or feet; hypotension or shock; heart dysfunction; coagulopathy; acute gastrointestinal problems

– high markers of inflammation

– absence of other microbial causes of inflammation, such as sepsis, staphylococcus or streptococcus

– evidence of Covid-19 (positive serological test) or having had contact with patients with Covid-19.

In these cases an “acute” pathology has been described accompanied by a “hyper inflammatory syndrome” which leads to the compromise of several organs. L’initial hypothesis is that this syndrome can be linked to Sars-CoV-2 infection, given the positive serology in the majority of pediatric patients. In this case, the children were treated with anti-inflammatory therapies. For this, warns the WHO, «it is essential to characterize this syndrome and its risk factors, understand the causes and describe the treatment interventions “. In fact, “the entire pathology is not clear and whether the distribution in Europe and North America reflects reality or if this condition has simply not been recognized in other countries”.

The WHO therefore stresses that there is a «urgent need to collect standardized data which describe the clinical manifestations, severity, outcomes and epidemiology “. The preliminary definition indicated by WHO for children is therefore “Multisystem inflammatory syndrome” and serves to “identify suspected or confirmed cases both for the purpose of delivering treatments and for carrying out monitoring”. This definition, WHO concludes, “will be reviewed when more data is available”.

