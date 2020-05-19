Coronavirus, latest Rome news, e-commerce also for the “little ones”: call for digital platforms

The coronavirus emergency has shown how important it is to increase the potential of web commerce. So the Capitol takes over the sector, launching a call for the selection of e-commerce platforms. The initiative will allow small businesses in Rome to increase sales on the web channel. This was announced in a Facebook post by Carlo Cafarotti, the Capitoline councilor for economic development, tourism and work. He explains: “Having the opportunity to buy from home helps our business to start up safely. Fewer queues in front of shops, containment of the risks of spreading the virus, but also more time for the choice of items, which can be assessed at home calmly, choosing between different types of goods and viewing prices. In the choice of platforms that will act as aggregators for artisans and small neighborhood businesses, those that guarantee ease of use, transparency and security of payments will be privileged, for example with the geographical location of the shop “. A relaunch to be launched through the institutional portal, in the “Rome helps Rome” section. “Visibility is synonymous with competitiveness, a key to restarting our economy,” concludes Rome’s Councilor for Economic Development. A push forward, while in Lazio a fluctuating trend of the infections is confirmed: 39 positive cases the balance of the evening of Tuesday 18, and of these 19 in Rome. The number of the healed has grown by 117 units and is confirmed to be about three times the new positive. 6 deaths in the 24 hours, while the healed continue to grow, 3,031.