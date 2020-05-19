The question of Sabri Sarıoğlu, who marked the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire!

Sabri Sarioglu, a former national football player who played in Galatasaray for many years, said, ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ was a question in the competition.

The question about Sabri Sarioglu, whose name was identified with Galatasaray, which was asked in the competition, was very talked about on social media.

The contestant used the remaining two jokers’ rights to answer the question of “How was his name written in the number 55 of Sabri Sarıoğlu, who played in the UEFA Cup 3rd round rematch match between Villarreal and Galatasaray in 2004?”

Sabri Sarioglu, who played in the match between Villarreal Galatasaray in the UEFA Cup 3rd round rematch match in 2004, was written as SARBI.

