How to install the Play Store manually on any Android device without root: the detailed guide (photo)

Vincenzo Ronca

On Android devices, the Play Store is the best known port to access the world of apps and services built for on the green robot operating system. In addition to being a huge platform from which to download apps, it provides several layers of safety which protect the privacy and security of the users themselves. For these reasons, Google obviously pre-installs the Play Store on certified Android devices. There may be several reasons why a smartphone or tablet arrives on the market without the Play Store, the steps we are about to see are directed precisely to users who own one of these devices and want to install the Play Store manually.

Enable installation from unknown sources

Android devices involve security measures activated by default at the system level. Among these we find the blockade of installations from unknown origins: translated means blocking all app installs that they don’t come from the Play Store.

If your device’s system settings offer one search tool , use it to search for the keyword “unknown“And directly access the option for to enable the installation from unverified sources .

, use it to search for the keyword “unknown“And directly access the option for the installation from . If there is no search tool in the system settings, go to the section Privacy or in those Apps and Notifications (may vary depending on the Android system version) to enable installation from unverified sources.

Below you have a example section to enable installation from unknown sources. With Android 10 you can enable this option for each individual app, for example by enabling it only for Chrome you will be sure that only Chrome will be able to download and install apk manually.

Check the details of your device

The next step is to consult the technical information related to your device: these are vital to understand which version of the Play Store to download and install manually. By technical information we don’t just mean the version of the operating system, easily available through the Phone Info section of the system settings, but also of the related ones to the processor architecture.

To find this type of information you have to rely on third party tools, it will not be necessary to install an app but just go to the address from the device on which you want to install the Play Store manually. The example below refers to a Pixel 2 XL updated to Android 10. The most important information is the version of the operating system and the architecture of the processor.

If the proposed tool does not work, you can find the same type of information by installing the app Device Info HW: this is available for free both on the Play Store and on APKMirror.

Download the Play Store

Manual installation of the Play Store it is not equivalent to manual installation of a simple app Android: in fact, it will be necessary to also install Google services and those relating to the Google account. In particular it will be necessary to download four different apps:

Google Account Manager, which is available in several versions. The right one to download is the corresponding to your Android version. The complete list is available at this address: if your device is updated at least to Android 7.1.2 you can download the 7.1.2 version of Google Account Manager otherwise the right version to download will be the one with the build number corresponding to the Android version installed on the device. So let’s move on to Google Services Framework. As with the first one, the correct version to download is the one with the build number corresponding to the Android version installed on the device: for example, if your device is updated to Android 8.1, then the version of Google Services Framework to download is 8.1.0. The complete list of versions can be found at this address. Google Play Services: in this case it will be necessary to select the newer non-beta version, available at this address. For each build you will have different versionsfor example for 20.18.17 there are 25 versions. Among these, the one compatible with your version of Android and with the architecture of your processor must be selected and downloaded (the information that we verified at second step). Below you have a practical example of the table where to check the correspondence of the requirements in terms of Android version and architecture.

We download the Play Store, which fortunately is available in a single version compatible with all Android devices. So just go to this address and download the latest stable Play Store version.

Installation of the Play Store

The installation of the Play Store requires sequential installation of the four packages that we downloaded in the previous step. To access the newly downloaded packages you can use a file manager: if you don’t have it, you can download the Google one by going to this address. By accessing the downloaded packages via file manager you will find yourself in front of a similar picture to what you see in the image below.

At this point you can proceed with the sequential installation, which will have to follow the order shown below otherwise the Play Store will not function properly. In addition, at the end of the installation it will be necessary to plug on the option Done is not on You open:

com.google.gsf.login

com.google.android.gsf com.google.android.gms com.android.vending

At the end of the four installations restart the device. After restarting, the Play Store should be fully functional. It is good to specify that following this procedure however, some apps may not be available at installation: we are talking about apps for which special security measures are required, such as Google Pay. We would like to point out that although the procedure is quite long, not involves the acquisition of root permissions.

If the Play Store doesn’t work, we suggest you to to check that you have actually downloaded the versions of the four packages related to the Play Store compatible with your Android version and with the processor architecture integrated in the device. If you continue to experience problems or receive malfunction alerts from Play Services, we recommend that you uninstall the four packages previously installed through the App section of the system settings to prevent excessive consumption of autonomy: the procedure just described does not necessarily work on all Android devices.

In this case, we would like to point out that there are alternatives to the Play Store to install apps. Among the safest ones we find the Amazon Appstore, downloadable and manually installable via this address, or the library of F-Droid available at this address.

Source: Android Police