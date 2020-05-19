a scar to the parents, the anger of the mother – Libero Quotidiano

You remember Anastasiya Kylemnyk, the 25-year-old Ukrainian at the center of the case Luca Sacchi, the boy shot dead outside a pub in Rome last October? The blonde of mysteries, Luca’s ex-girlfriend whose role in that murder has never been fully clarified. Yesterday, Monday 18th May, it was courtroom call, imputed in the case but not for murder, the accua is that of detention and drug dealing. Already, at the center of that story, of that death, there is precisely drugs, this one of the few certainties.





Well, Anastasiya. “light floral shirt in tone with white collar, trousers and black sweater, blonde hair tied with a braid that crowns the top of the neck – writes the Corriere della Sera -, she is firm and silent all the time in which it is possible to see her, before entering the hearing behind closed doors “. But not only: it was the first time since Luca’s death that the girl met the victim’s parents, people who had actually adopted her, who had opened her wide the doors of the house. Well, Anastasiya did not give them a glance, a nod, even when, due to problems of connection with the defendants detained in Rebibbia, the material perpetrators of the murder, all were forced to move to the courtroom of Assize.





The point is that when Mrs. Tina, Luca Sacchi’s mother, left the second classroom – where the journalists were unable to enter – she thrown a card into a trash can, a gesture of anger. Her husband, Alfonso, and the other son, collected Tina’s outburst: “That girl in the classroom he looked at us almost as a challenge, without looking down. If I think we welcomed her and gave her our son, I get chills. I don’t think he ever loved Luca, nor that he suffered from his death. “Already, after the initial coldness, according to Luca’s mother, Anastasiya stared at them, challenged them. Almost as if it were a scar. A gesture that is making a lot, a lot of noise. Then Father Alfonso added: “It was for us a strong emotional impactinstead she is as cold as marble. He appears to have nervous tics but shows no emotion. All it took was a greeting, a word, it seemed like a stranger. He could write to us in these months and instead nothing, “he concluded.