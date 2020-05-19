Renew flights from the US – tours, tourism and culture

Renew flights from the United States. Delta Air Lines Airlines announced this morning that it will resume flights to Israel in early June and operate 4 weekly flights from New York to Tel Aviv.

The first flight will depart from New York (JFK) to Tel Aviv on June 3 and three days later, on June 6, the first flight will take off from Ben Gurion Airport to JFK in New York.

The company will operate 4 flights a week on an Airbus A330 with departures from Tel Aviv at 23:55, on Saturdays, Sundays, Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.

Following the Corona epidemic, Delta has implemented a number of measures to keep passengers safe inside the aircraft and at airports, including: disinfecting the aircraft before taking off; Use of the aircraft’s interior in the latest and latest air circulation system with filters that displace more than 99.99% of small particles in the air, including viruses and bacteria; Blocking seats in the airplane to ensure the required seating distance between passengers; Direct delivery of passenger comfort kits, including disinfectant wipes; And a requirement from staff and passengers to wear a suitable mask or face cover during the flight.

“Passenger safety is always our top priority and their health is the reason we have taken all these measures,” says Roberto Loriatti, Delta Vice President responsible for transatlantic flights. The appearance of the COVID-19 is changing the way we fly and the extra steps taken in cleaning will remain with us forever. We hope the efforts will give our passengers peace of mind as they board the aircraft. ”

