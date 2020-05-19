Iranian requests for asylum in Israel: “Save us from death”

Tehran during the Corona (Photo: AFP)

“Please help me get to Israel.” Since the outbreak of the Corona crisis

There has been a dramatic increase in Iranian citizens’ requests to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem to submit asylum applications in Israel or aid in immigration to another country.

“My uncles were executed by the Ayatollahs”





For example, Maher (pseudonym) wrote to the Foreign Ministry on one of the digital platforms the office operates in the Persian language: “I grew up in a politically mixed family. Two of my uncles were executed by the Ayatollah regime. My father sat in prison for eight years In Australia, I too go out and go into custody for political reasons, and I want to escape this gradual death.

“Israel is my dream. Please help me, please.” Another person, who identified himself as “Ashan”, also asked: “How can I get asylum in Israel?” Another person, “Ashan”,

Asked: “How can I get to Israel and receive asylum there?”

Sharona Avginsz, who is responsible for Persian pages in the Foreign Ministry’s new media department, says that Iranian calls to immigrate to Israel are on the rise on all possible platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and emails. “It’s about thousands of inquiries, all the time, every day, lots of variations. We’ve come to the point that on Facebook we no longer allow direct contact nor Twitter. I have to say that I once tried to answer each one personally – but the scope is so large that I can’t answer them all. We also have no way to help them. ”

“How can one get refuge in Israel?”

Other applicants say they left Iran because they oppose the regime and fled with Turkey to Turkey and are now seeking help. Many inquiries have come from Iranians who have fled to Turkey and Greece and are there in refugee camps. “There are also thousands of inquiries from Iran. There is no post that I will not immigrate and will not immediately ask how one can emigrate to Israel. Some say they found out that their grandmother on the father’s side was Jewish and ask how one could immigrate to Israel. Can the Israeli Embassy help me? ”

Among those applying are those who seek medical assistance. Avagnisez says: “We have often tried to see if medical help can be done, but it is a hostile country so that possibilities are almost nonexistent.” She added that in one of her inquiries, one Iranian citizen expressed disappointment that he could not come to Israel with his Iranian passport. He wrote: “Please answer me. Help me. Can I get to Turkey and from there to enter Israel without documents and ask for asylum?”

Iran (Photo: AP)





(Photo: AP)

Some of the referrals also come from well-known Iranian citizens who got into trouble with the authorities. One came from a well-known athlete who fled Iran after complaining about being photographed with Israeli athletes abroad – and is now seeking assistance from Israel. “When there are really unusual inquiries that we can verify the identity of the human being,” says Avnagisez, See if you can help. Very exciting references and evidence of genuine distress. Libby really goes out to them. ”

Yiftah Curiel, Director of the Department of Digital Diplomacy, said: “We are active in the various Persian social media languages ​​with close to one million followers and our content reaches almost five million people every week in Iran and abroad. Our pages are very interested in Iranians who are happy to express their support in Israel, To the Iranian regime’s position.

“At the same time, we also receive thousands of inquiries via email and private messages from Iranians seeking assistance / guidance on whether to immigrate to Israel, how possible and so on. Some applicants want to leave Iran due to a difficult economic situation and others due to restrictions of freedom and democratic absence. There are also political activists who are forced to Escape to release stress and arrests.

“We also sometimes receive requests for medical assistance when the applicants emphasize that they have heard about advanced medicine in Israel and are seeking medical treatment here. We endeavor, in the personnel and time constraints, to respond personally to these inquiries – even if it is short and we cannot provide real assistance. “.