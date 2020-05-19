Madrid, the project “A thought to think together between Italy and Spain” continues

On April 20, the Italian Cultural Institute of Madrid launched an audiovisual project on its website and social media in which well-known Italian authors, artists and intellectuals reflect on the affinities between Italian and Spanish culture, taking as a starting point the global isolation in which we have been for several weeks. The project consists of a series of videos, collected under the title ‘A thought to think together between Italy and Spain’, #unpensieroIICMadrid in which different scholars express their reflections from the forced confinement in their homes.

After the launch of the first recordings we continue to enrich our project and our “thought” with the reflections of other intellectuals.

Massimiliano Tarantino, director of the Feltrinelli Foundation, an institution in the heart of Milan and at the center of the cultural debate of this “piece of Europe” that is experiencing a dramatic and fragile historical moment reflects on the existence of the possibility of mixing the cards on the table and reconstructing above all three things: democracy, Europe and the role of culture. The hyperindividualism and hyperliberalism that we have behind us has left us with a bewildered legacy that we can only remedy if united. His reflection and hope for this union include the axis between Rome and Madrid, the countries of Mediterranean Europe, France and Germany. The new democracy will be a democracy of rights, of equality, a democracy that pays attention to minorities and has the ability to mediate between the public operator and the private company. Culture, ideas, universities and literature have the opportunity to reinvent their central role in the recreation of our citizenship dynamic: a centrality in the path of emancipation of European citizens, a reconquest of the concept of democracy of human rights and equality , a reinvention of our continent, our identity and our future, starting from the Mediterranean axis, but involving all European countries.

The writer Giusi Marchetta, remembering the episode of the windmills, makes Cervantes and Don Quixote the starting point of her reflection on society, on struggle and on social differences, even more evident in such a difficult moment as we are crossing. Confinement must be transformed into the beginning of a new era that generates a radical rethinking of society and a general awareness of the true reality that surrounds us.

Alessandra Sarchi, writer, reflects on how the perception of time has changed in this age of isolation, remembering the Spanish writer Javier Marías and the concept of how time transforms our gestures and actions. Like time, the vision of space has also undergone a change: a new space in which our lives, our relationships and our activities continue to unfold. What word, what gesture, what action can save us? “There are words that save, we just have to look for them and help each other.”

The reflection of the writer Cristina Marconi takes its cue from the French expression ‘bâtir des châteaux en Espagne’, which in Italian is translated as ‘building castles in the air’: her thought sees at the center a theme very dear to her and the subject of a long reflection: international nomadism, how it will change and whether the French expression itself is destined to become a great program of pragmatism for our future. Clotilde Bertoni, scholar and essayist, wonders about the relationship between stability and instability that involves all aspects of our life and how, this difficult reality, forced us to an absolute stability, forced and artificial, to make the you count with a job and emotional instability, with an accepted stability, which is based on compromises and on the fragility that now risks becoming overwhelming. The second line of reflection is that relating to the reaction to this situation: all crises generate narratives, tales and that is what is happening even at this moment. Recalling Primo Levi and his “If this is a man”, he says that all crises lead to instability that triggers the irresistible and physiological need for new stories to rebuild one’s identity. Consider all the narratives generated by this crisis as repetitive, stagnant and similar to each other in presenting practically related reflections and conclusions. Folding in on yourself becomes folding in on the same formulas, on the same conclusions and on the same convictions. How can we save ourselves? His hope lies in the narratives and stories of young people who are experiencing this complicated and unstable situation.

The writer Nadia Terranova expresses her “thought” taking as a starting point the love poems of the Catalan poet Ausias March, collected in the anthology “A strange evil”, published by Einaudi, translated and edited by Cèlia Nadal Pasqual and Pietro Cataldi. In this complex moment of confinement and physical distance, in addition to being a bridge between Italy and Spain, it represented a way to rediscover the physicality, the desire of the body, which underwent slight constraints in these times.

Marta Inversini, director of the Mondadori Foundation, places Miguel de Unamuno, the unquenchable philosopher, the committed writer, the irreducible rector of the University of Salamanca at the center of his reflection, deeply linked to Spain and its ideology, but also turned towards the outside world, to intellectuals and European culture. To illustrate his point of view, Inversini chooses a short passage from one of the most significant works of the Basque intellectual and, what he defines, “a free and personal exegesis of Don Quixote”: “Life of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza “.

Benedetta Marietti, director of the Festival della Mente di Sarzana, dedicates her reflection to travel in all its aspects: the dramatic journey of migrants, the travel for tourism, an always important initiative because it allows us to build a new identity and reinvent ourselves. In these moments of compulsory confinement we can make literary journeys. Return to travel with Ulysses, with Don Quixote or venture into the irresistible paths of memorable travel books (Chatwin, Sebald, Kerouac or Conrad, for example), where, in addition to the physical journey, the protagonists also make an inner journey and, to this By the way, Marietti recalls the great inner journey imagined by the poet Giorgio Caproni.

The thought of the playwright Chiara Lagani focuses on the dimension of the theater – perhaps one of the last spaces that will open after this period of enclosure – as a space where the meeting and, consequently, the contagion come together. The distance that we are forced to respect in this new life is the same that lies at the base of the world of dreams, as the writer Giorgio Manganelli said “Life is and must be the negative of dreams”. He concludes his reflection by recalling Pedro Calderón de la Barca and his work “Life is dream”.

Luigi Nacci, poet and writer, remembering the Basque poet Carlos Aurtenetxe reflects on the ability of poetry and the poetic word to overcome borders, overcome barriers and geographical limits. His hope for post-confinement is the revaluation of those uninhabited and emptied lands that exist in Italy and Spain and, citing Machado, he wants everyone to find their way back.

The writer and journalist Giorgio Zanchini reveals different aspects of his way of being in the world, the way he considers human beings, life, death and the community, all characterized by a strong Italian and Spanish biculturalism.

The thought of Ilide Carmignani, translator of numerous Spanish and Latin American writers (Almudena Grandes, Luis Cernuda, Arturo Pérez Reverte, Luis Sepúlveda and Roberto Bolaño, to name a few) focuses on the strong relationship of sisterhood – in which her hope also resides – which unites Italy and Spain.

The poet Adriano Padua expresses his reflection by reading the third poem to Pier Paolo Pasolini by Juan Carlos Maestre, translated into Italian by Raffaella Marzano.

The philosopher Felice Cimatti is inspired by one of his latest readings: “La España vacía” (“Spain empty”, Sellerio 2019) by the writer and journalist Sergio del Molino, which describes a historical, biographical and sentimental journey in an uninhabited country of the Central Spain; a void characteristic also of the areas of central Italy, from Tuscany to Calabria, the same void that dominates today in our cities. The void is the other side of the full, a full which, paradoxically, is never enough. A fullness and emptiness that represent an apparently contradictory attraction to the point that he himself desires a full-emptiness.

Roberto Casarotto, responsible for the dance programs for the Municipality of Bassano del Grappa, reflects on the meaning of dance, which he considered a right of humanity and the art that connects people to their bodies. During this period of compulsory confinement, dance, formally disappeared from programming, continues to be active in all those “invisible” projects that connect citizens, artists and people in its practice.

Shaul Bassi, Director of the Center for Humanities and Social Change of the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice illustrates the many similarities between Venice and Spain, not only for language, but also for history, since 1492 …

The first registrations received were: Nicola Lagioia, Annarosa Buttarelli, Andrea Tarabbia, Giovanni Solimine, Helena Janeczek, Michela Marzano, Daria Bignardi, Stefano Boeri, Adrián Bravi, Pietro Del Soldà, Mauro Covacich, Alessandra Carnaroli, Claudia Durastanti, Leonardo Sangiorgi, Federica Manzon, Gisella Genna, Alcide Pierantozzi and Giuseppe Catozzella.