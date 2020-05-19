Suspicion: Stung hundreds of seniors – trial and criminal news

Three suspects and two suspects, residents of Ashdod and Netivot, were detained yesterday (Monday) for questioning on suspicion of elderly and other consumers.

It is suspected that five of the casualties collected thousands of shekels after making false promises that they would receive tax refunds and other funds.

The investigation began after a few months ago complaints were received at the police station in the Intelligence and Consumer Protection Authority showing that representatives of various companies, impersonating companies dealing with tax and insurance refunds, called consumers and offered tax refunds in high amounts and in return collected payments of thousands of shekels, The payoff they promised.

The police investigation and the Consumer Protection Authority have led to other cases where the elderly and many consumers were allegedly systematically defrauded.

Yesterday, investigators from the fraud unit, along with investigators of the Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Authority, assisted with Border Police detectives, the companies offices and homes of the suspects in Ashdod and seized documents and computer materials in the search.

The suspects were detained for interrogation and at the end of their interrogation, they were released for a 5-day house arrest under restrictive conditions and their investigation is ongoing.

