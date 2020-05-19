From millions of dollars of jets to bunk beds in the state land

Every Turkish citizen from abroad or those who have a residence or work permit are quarantined for 14 days, regardless of where and how they come from.

This rule does not distinguish between rich and poor, just like the Covid-19 virus. Millions of dollars from business jets to Turkey with business people, sports stars, celebrities are also subject to this rule …

“This is Turkey, they are very wealthy man, absolute privilege is known for” comes to mind everyone’s thoughts. But this is not the case, according to representatives of the general aviation industry. The rule is strictly enforced.

KARANTINA TRAVES TO TRAVEL

While only dozens of business jets get up and down every day in Istanbul, this traffic has decreased to a few times a day for the last two months, and even some days have stopped completely. The most important reason for this is the obligation to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Realizing that they have to spend this time in the state dormitory, almost all of the private jet passengers give up their travels.

people with private jets will come from overseas, before they came to this country after travel needs permission from Turkey to absolute authority.

Even if special permission is obtained after this difficult process is over, they are not allowed to go home directly. It met by the teams as soon as the door of the aircraft in Turkey. It is placed directly in the dormitories determined by the state. There is no possibility to choose a dormitory here. It is hosted in these dormitories for 14 days. Requests to stay in a hotel or other place are strictly denied.

“YOU WON’T GET THE PLANE”

The work done by the general aviation sector representatives shows that the work is being held tight: “We have signed a document to report the passengers coming from abroad to the relevant department for the pandemic period outside the normal procedure. The quarantine rule is applied without exception in the dormitories for 14 days. It is not possible to give a name, but he insisted the men for a very important businessman. It was said, ‘Let’s pay a few times. We said, ‘It is not possible if you take the plane.’ They gave up to come to Turkey. ”

Besides, ‘I will return to Turkey Whatever’ those who have been too. They risked staying in a state dormitory for 14 days and at the end of the period they were entitled to go home.

STAR FOOTBALL PLAYERS

Foreign stars who play in the Super League teams and go to the country with permission from the team in the period when the games are postponed, also stay in the dormitories for 14 days. Lastly, Beşiktaş footballers Boateng, Lens, Ljajic, Ruiz and N’Koudou left the day before Fatih Sultan Mehmet Student Dormitory in Güngören where they stayed 14 days abroad.

THE AMBASSADOR’S GIRL STAYED IN BOLU

Rules are applied also for the families of diplomats serving in Turkey. It was learned that the daughter of an ambassador was also hosted in a state dormitory in Bolu for 14 days.

PRIVATE JETLE DOMESTIC

Domestic travels with business jets have restrictions, just like on the highway. Cities with travel restrictions can only be reached with special permits.