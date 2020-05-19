Uber fired thousands more

Uber, the biggest vehicle calling application in the world, has decided to fire 3 thousand more. Uber fired 3,700 people last week and parted ways with 14 percent of the workforce. The last layoffs made up 20 percent of the current number of employees.

According to the news in The Verge, Dara Khosrowshahi, the CEO of the company, announced his decision to dismiss an email sent to the employees.

In the message he sent to the employees, Khosrowshahi said, “We have to make difficult decisions to stand on our feet.”

OFFICES CLOSED IN 45 COUNTRIES

Uber, who had laid off 6,700 employees in the past two weeks, also decided to close their offices in 45 countries of the world.

It is stated that Uber Eats, the application of Uber’s food distribution business, has grown 54 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The increase in home food orders during the quarantine is undoubtedly the reason for the growth. But CEO emphasizes that growth in Uber Eats is not at a level to prevent the company from firing.

Uber Central is strong in the eastern region and also in Turkey as well as companies serving the resort I was pandemic than 30 percent of the workforce laid off since. Uber VIP transportation service creates unfair competition on the grounds that halted operations in Turkey.

