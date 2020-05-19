Trump: “We will completely eliminate our funding for the World Health Organization”; China: “Threats – Removing Liability”

Corona virus – a snapshot in Israel and around the world



10:46 – Chinese Foreign Minister responds to Trump: “Threats to Health Organization – Removing Responsibility”

9:41 pm – Trump threatens: We will completely stop funding for the World Health Organization

US President Donald Trump threatens to permanently stop funding his state for the World Health Organization (WHO). “I will make the temporary freeze of funding from the United States a World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization,” he wrote.

The current warning comes after last month Trump froze US funding for the organization for criticism of its response to the outbreak of the Corona epidemic. At the same time, the health organization responded that “we are still in the critical stage of an epidemic so it is not the right time to reduce funding.”

In any case, it is still unclear how Trump will be able to stop funding, since most of it is passed through Congress. The president generally does not have the authority to unilaterally reallocate congressional funds.

Trump’s renewed threat comes as the United States faces coronary repercussions. More than 1.5 million undocumented patients and about 90,000 are reported dead in the country, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

In addition, Trump has revealed that he has needed the drug hydroxychloroquine (hydroxychloroquine) for a week to prevent corona infection, even though it is not a proven treatment. (Little Smt)

And in the meantime, this is New York City’s data on morbidity and death from Corona by zip code

9:35 am – Corona, Germany: The number of patients has risen by more than 500 in the last day

The number of Corona patients in Germany increased by 513 people in the last day. The number of patients so far in the country stands at more than 175,000. This is an increase in the infection rate compared to the previous day, so 342 people were diagnosed. This is after a decline in the rate of infection for several days. The death toll also rose to 72 and now stands at 8,007,000.

7am – Trump: I take a cure for malaria against the corona

US President Donald Trump has revealed

Because it has been a week and a half that he is taking the hydroxychloroquine drug, designed for the treatment of malaria, as a contraceptive against Corona. In recent months he has been promoting the idea that it is effective against Corona, but its effectiveness against it has not been proven. Speaking to reporters, Trump said his personal doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he asked her for the White House doctor, and it replied “If you want, please.”

6:45 am – The Corona in India: over 100,000 patients, 134 died in the last day

Authorities in India have updated that the number of corona patients diagnosed in the past day has increased by 4,970 people and thus the number of general patients in the country has crossed the 100,000 level. This is a slowing trend in infection data. The death toll rose in the last 134 days and now stands at 3,163 people. Earlier this week, Indian authorities extended the closure by the end of the current month except for individual districts that would allow partial opening of the economy.

06:15 – Brazil reached third place in the world in the Corona infections

The number of people infected with the Corona virus in Brazil increased to 254,220 people in total. In doing so, it overtook Britain and came third in the world, after the United States and Russia. Over the past day, 674 patients died, and the total number of deaths from the virus reached 16,792.

23:55 – Merkel and Macron: Establish a € 500 billion aid fund

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have submitted a joint proposal for the establishment of a € 500 billion EU aid fund.

Under the proposal, the amount will be raised by all 27 Union countries through debt issues in the Finnish markets, and once completed, it will be directed to sectors and regions that suffered a particularly severe blow during the epidemic.