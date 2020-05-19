Boom of requests for the new Btp Italia. Savers reserve 4 billion

Great success for the new five-year BTP Italy with a guaranteed minimum return of 1.4 percent. On the first day of the offer (dedicated to the retail public) of the security issued to finance the interventions connected to the health emergency, 110 thousand orders arrived for a total of 4.012 billion euros. The previous issue of BTP Italy last October, on its first day, had raised less than 2 billion, before closing at 6.7 billion. Even today and tomorrow the books will be open only to small investors, while the issue will close on Thursday with the requests of institutional investors.

The final rate of the sixteenth issue of Btp Italia will be established at the opening of the fourth day of issue, on the morning of May 21. For those who will subscribe the title at this stage and will hold it until maturity, therefore for the entire duration of the 5 years, there is a double loyalty bonus compared to the previous issues, equal to 8 per thousand of the capital invested. The bonus is linked to the special nature of the issue which will be entirely intended to finance the recent government measures to deal with the Covid-19 emergency. The Btp Italia effect together with the euphoric day on the stock markets contributed to a substantial drop in the Btp-Bund spread to 222 basis points, that is 20 basis points less than Friday’s levels. The 10-year BTP rate dropped to 1.75 percent.

The success of the issue is linked to the advantageous offer. Just think that the five-year benchmark BTP 1 March 2025 offered yesterday’s net yield of 1 percent. It did not take much to unleash a political controversy within the center-right. The leader of the League, annoyed by the EU’s stammering about the Recovery Fund and by the arrogance of the Franco-German axis, has relaunched the BTP war proposal. “You see we were right? Other than Mes or other cheats, which not even Greece and Spain will use, we trust the Italians and we will not regret it! », He wrote on Twitter alluding to the proposal to issue long-term treasury bonds and with advantageous taxation to finance policies economic recovery of the country-system. Statement criticized by the economic manager of Forza Italia, Renato Brunetta: “Btp Italia costs between 15 and 20 times the Mes, which has an interest rate of only 0.1%”. The fact remains that Italians believe in the country, but Europe does not.