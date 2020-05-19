Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, diplomacy will resolve some conflicts – Multiplayer.it

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will resolve certain conflicts using the diplomacy instead of fighting: revealed the game’s creative director, Ashraf Ismail, during an interview.

Featuring a map larger than that of AC Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have a different structure, which enhances the base camp as a place where the missions they are activated through news and communications which will then push us to go out and explore the world.

Not all of them questhowever, they will have to resolve themselves with violence. “When you go on a mission, to pursue a specific goal, you get in touch with politics,” explained Ismail.

“Get involved in a journey, but we provide you with options. So yes, sometimes that means maybe you can to negotiate to resolve a question, “because the goal is actually to keep peace.

Making alliances will be the key to succeeding, but it is clear that we will often have to fight. “Besides, this is an episode of Assassin’s Creed, of a Viking fantasy: there will be many battles and many enemies to face openly, without conditions. ”