Last minute… Medication move to change balances from the USA: It changes its place

Donald Trump management, who has been defending that many products have to be produced in the USA since the day he took office and won the election with the slogan “Make America Great Again”, made a move to change the balances in the corona virus epidemic.

The New York Times, Trump’s generic drug maker Phlow Corp., located in Virginia. wrote that he signed an agreement with. According to the $ 354 million agreement, the future Covid-19 medicines will be produced at this company’s facilities in the USA. “This move is a historic turning point for America’s medical production and supplies supply chain,” said Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade advisor to the New York Times, who reminded the New York Times that the vast majority of drugs developed against the Corona virus are in India and China.

It was also stated that the four-year agreement could be extended for 10 years in exchange for $ 812 million.