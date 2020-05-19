Reporting in Italy: Milan want to join Fredrag Raikovich – soccer in the world

Fredrik Raikovich’s excellent season ended with a goalkeeper’s title this season in France and may now be joined by another award: Beyond Milan.

According to “Totosport,” the Rosoneri want to join the Serbian goalkeeper and appoint him as the first goalkeeper – instead of Gigi Donaroma, whose contract expires in 2021 and is expected to leave his youth club.

After four successful years in the Maccabi Tel Aviv uniform, 24-year-old Raikovich signed four rimes last summer to Reims. If the Serbian signs in Milan, probably an estimated € 5.5 million, Maccabi will win 15% of the amount.

The Italian League will not return before June 14

The Italian League announced last week that it would return to activity on June 13, but it now appears that the return date will have to be postponed again after the Italian government decides it will not grant approval until at least June 14.

Last week, 20 Series A groups voted for the resumption of games, with no crowds of course, on the assumption that the government would approve it, which allowed groups to return to training in small groups. After the plan to go back and work out as usual yesterday (Monday) was rejected, so the return date will be postponed.