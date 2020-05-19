Petition to close a new cell at the Hebrew University: “Soldiers …

Hundreds of students at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem today signed a petition calling for heads of the academic institution to close Hadash, which circulated yesterday a video calling for fighting university soldiers. “Quite a stammer against incitement – close the Hadash cell immediately,” it said.

The members of the “If You Want” student body initiated the petition, which was titled “Restoring Security to Campus Soldiers.” They claim hundreds of signatures were received within a few hours.

In a post on their Facebook page, members of “If You Want” explained that “after Hadash activists posted the video, we received many inquiries from soldiers studying as full-time students at the Hebrew University about their feelings. They walk around the Hebrew University with a sense of persecution, fear, and feel that they have been hurt by the sense of security on campus. ”

Attached to the post is a letter from one of the university’s students, an active reserve officer who comes to school sometimes wearing a uniform:

“The heads of the university would do well if, instead of stammering on freedom of expression, they take responsibility for the security of the soldiers who study with them and begin to deal with Hadassah activists who incite the full severity of the law,” the petition says. “We require the management of the Hebrew University to immediately close the Hadash cell.”

Yesterday, after the video was released, Likud members of the Likud cell contacted the university’s management and demanded that sanctions be imposed on the advertisers. In addition, members of the cell opened a police complaint. The university said in response that “the Hebrew University allows freedom of expression for a variety of opinions and views, provided that this is not an activity that is a violation of the law.”