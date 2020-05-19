Elon Musk sells his houses: seven dream residences between Bel Air and San Francisco

Elon Musk is serious: he really wants to get rid of all the homes he owns. The announcement came via Twitter on May 1: I am selling almost all my physical assets – he wrote – he will not own any house. A statement to which few had credited, except to be denied just three days later, when the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX had for sale on Zillow two maxi villas on the luxurious Chalon Road, in Bel Air. In the last hours a new chapter of the saga. Earlier, in a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan, the X A-12 new dad reiterated the concept by stating: Properties weigh people down. They are a kind of vehicle for criticism. People say, “Hey, billionaire, you own all these things.” Well, now I don’t own things. Then I went back to the facts by publishing, again on Zillow, an announcement relating to four other villas still located in the most neighborhood of Los Angeles. Cost of the lot: $ 62.5 million. But not all of it. In fact, it has been discovered that since last week the entrepreneur has also been looking for a (wealthy) buyer for an elegant residence in Hillsborough, near San Mateo, on the bay of San Francisco. In total, seven sumptuous Californian residences. Just as immediately estimated by some rumors relating to the size of its real estate assets. Here they are, for a total value of 137 million dollars.