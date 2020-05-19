Playing sports with a mask can be fatal

New type

in the Wuhan city of China, where the coronavirus appeared, running with a mask on the face 26

The lung of the one-year-old man burst. The man who is stated to have shortness of breath

It was stated that it was operated. Doctors say 90 percent of the patient’s left lung

narrowed and moved your heart to the right side of your body

He explained. After this event, experts drew attention to the use of the wrong mask.

Aegean

University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Chest Diseases, Professor.

Dr. Mehmet Sezai Taşbakan is particularly vulnerable because of the coronavirus outbreak

the health of citizens wearing masks while doing sports and running in the field

said it was dangerous in terms of. Many citizens only

and the breathing of these masks.

He said there were masks to restrict. Professor Dr. Tasbakan said, “Our

The masks we recommend to the public are surgical masks. But people are aware

without our healthcare professionals intervening in the patient

wearing masks. These masks should never be used in normal life

not masks. The disadvantage of these masks is that; breathing while breathing in

the amount is preventing, we have to breathe some of our breath again

We’re staying. When it is worn for a long time, it is a harmful

there is accumulation of gas. In this harmful gas; life-threatening

by causing the blood to rise up, which can cause death

can. It causes consequences like fainting, sudden death. Especially

the use of these masks in people doing sports poses a serious risk of life. ”

said.

‘IT IS PROTECTED AS IT IS WANTED’

In open space

paying attention to the social distance rule of people who will do sports in crowded environment

emphasizing the need for Prof. Dr. Taşbakan said, “In a crowded environment, 1.5

Sports can be done by wearing a surgical mask while maintaining the distance of one meter. We,

healthcare professionals not to use more advanced masks

we say, because they don’t protect the person as much as it seems ”

He said.

Regularly

Su Karaman (37), who plays sports in Alsancak Kordon, said, “I run regularly.

It is very difficult to run with a mask. My face sweats a lot because the weather is also hot.

But experts also say that the mask should not be removed. So sports

I do not remove my mask while doing “.



