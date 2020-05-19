One of the Twilight actors found dead in the house

Farewell to one of the stars of the movie “Twilight”. Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, known for his role as Tyler Crowley, was found dead in his Las Vegas home with his partner, Natalie Adepoju.

The causes of the two deaths have not been widespread and investigations are ongoing.

The alarm was given by a cousin of the man who, knowing that Boyce was to go to Los Angeles, became suspicious when he saw his car parked in front of the house. He called him several times, without being answered. Hence the thought that something had happened since his cousin had one of the most important dates in Los Angeles: the visit to his 10-year-old daughter, born from a previous relationship.

Investigations are ongoing.

(Unioneonline / SS.)