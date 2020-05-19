If the coronavirus continues to spread …

Professor Dr. Tolga Omay prepared a study entitled “Everyone is Wondering the Summit Point” and made detailed analysis of the corona virus (Covid-19). “Nonlinear Econometric Models” with which to analyze the Omayda, Covidien-19 results related to the important status and influence in the world and Turkey were revealed.

Omay made explanations about his work and the pandemic process. Professor Dr. Tolga Omay said, “I have developed a new method with my colleagues that can obtain long-term healthy forecasts due to the limited ability of long-term forecasting of traditional methods. Through this method, in the long term, how many days will the total number of cases be on the summit day and By this way, it is possible to foresee the volume that the pandemic will reach in the beginning periods in the future.With the data obtained within 1-2 weeks following the onset of the epidemic, the number of days the outbreak will be determined and the number of people who will be affected by the virus can be determined by the model developed. the predictability of numbers in the early period will allow the measures to be taken to fight the epidemic in the most effective way. He will allow him to adjust the optimal level and take the signals of the exacerbations that will arise if the measures taken are not followed properly, “he said.

“Our citizens think that they have fulfilled their duties in the fight against the pandemic because they do not go out on the streets at the weekend and act as if there was no epidemic during the week.” Stating that the study was last updated on April 14, Omay said, “As a result of the evaluations I made, I determined that curfew restrictions caused a slight deviation and delayed reaching the summit. Unfortunately, he acts as if there was no epidemic on weekdays. ”

After asking what is the most interesting result among the results obtained from the study, Omay said, “The most surprising finding is that some countries will struggle with the pandem for a very long time that the countries that will keep the epidemic on their agenda for a long time are in a geography that we can call as the Ottoman lands in the south. “Maybe, the pandemic seems to last for a very long time in Africa. With some Middle Eastern countries, the epidemic seems to be going to take a long time. In the mentioned countries, we are faced with the fact that control measures are not sufficiently taken.” With the uncontrolled spread of the disease, the process will be experienced very quickly in the Middle East Turkic countries and the Central Asian Turkish Republics. Unfortunately, however, the number of deaths will reach very high numbers. “

date of the said countries, due to cultural and commercial ties, the region’s leading country located in the well of the need to provide support to countries that will live in difficult days in Turkey underlines the Omayda, “our country’s uncontrolled epidemic that will occur in the region should be taken into affect,” he said.

Evaluating the effects of the pandemic process in the short and long term, Omay said that he does not think that schools can be opened in the short term. “If the schools are opened, we are not in a position to manage the process in a controlled manner, the children pass the disease to each other very quickly, and they move it to the whole household when they move home.” spoke in the form. “I think that distance education will continue in the coming period,” said Omay.

“WE HAVE A CHANCE TO FILL AREAS WITHIN CHINA IN THE SHORT TERM”

Stating that antibody tests and antibody passport applications should be done for those engaged in trade, Omay said, “We need to turn the process in our favor by adding people to the workforce.” Saying that China had to withdraw from many production areas, Omay said, “We have the chance to fill the areas in which China is drawn in the short term.” “We need to be very cautious about tourism. I see that while we have shown such success in the pandemic struggle, I see that our acceptance of tourists is a bit difficult in the short term. In the beginning, the Russian Federation where the epidemic reached very important figures. Western European countries, we think that the main market of Turkey’s tourism, tourists come to mind might accept a high cost, “he said. Omayda, “On the other hand, Turkey’s health infrastructure and staff, continued successfully fight the pandemic is an example to all the world countries. Turkey, the health of the pandemic struggle tourism has developed favorable location and image further in the field. So I think that the location in Turkey for health tourism in the post-pandemic more will carry it up, “he said.

“BETTER BETWEEN 1.5-2 YEARS”

Explaining his predictions about the corona virus, Omay said, “It is between 1.5-2 years, but this work ends. There is no possibility of ending earlier. According to the estimates made by the model; the world has experienced two cycles now, it also seems. Firstly, from China The cycle that came to Europe and subsequently became the center of Europe and transition to the period when it was central with America. Now the process has moved to the southern hemisphere. The disease has started to spread rapidly in Brazil. The cycle will increase upwards. ” “This means that we have to go ahead and review the measures again and leave the control in the next September-October period, otherwise the disease will increase again. If we consider tourism, we will have a very hard summer this year,” said Omay.

WHEN DIAGNOSTICATED TO 70 MILLION PERSONS …

Upon asking what are the good and bad scenarios related to the pandemic process, Omay said: “According to the prediction of the model, when nearly 70 million people are diagnosed, the world will enter the third period, normalization period, which will take place within 1.5 years.” Commenting on the economic effects of the pandemic, Omay said, “We have the chance to protect our companies right now.” Omay drew attention to the fact that strategic companies can be sustained with the support of the state. Omay stated that the cash supports to be provided to companies primarily through the treasury channel will be the most effective policy. Stating that the monetary policy will not provide a solution in the supply-side economic crisis, Omay emphasized the importance of agriculture in the pandemic process. Speaking about the state of the economy during and after the pandemic, Omay underlined that production should be supported.

“Whether the virus spreads throughout the country in one year or two years, it is important to control the process”

evaluating the progress of the corona virus process in Turkey Omayda, “We are talking about Turkey’s overall spread is expected to a virus. What’s one year, the spread of the virus in the country, would have been two years, which is important to control the process,” he said. “How we can protect our people from this is what matters. The number of cases, whatever we do, will spread constantly, and will not stop if there are no drugs and vaccines,” said Omay.

“60% OF THE SOCIETY LOOKS AS ANTIBODY WILL DEVELOP”

“It seems that at the end of 2-3 years, 60 percent of the society will develop antibodies. We need to get through this process in a controlled manner, we do not have the condition to live in fear,” said Omay. Let’s keep it at the lowest levels. This is the process that interests us. ” Omay reiterated that the second important thing is the economic process.

The pandemic process of government is to act with extreme caution and as a result of the record is receiving positive results Omayda, “the sensitivity of the result in Turkey of the Republic of pandemic struggle congratulate the achievements and I wish to continue.”