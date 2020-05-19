Beşiktaş sharing has exploded! Posted from Club – Sports News

Yiğit Şengil, a 16-year-old footballer who played in the infrastructure of Bursaspor, was sent from Bursaspor after he made a share about Beşiktaş. Bursaspor’s career ended as of the last night of the young player, who expressed his desire to play in the black-and-white team by saying “We have a dream” on a photo with the Beşiktaş logo in his sharing.
In the statement made by the green-white club, “It is understood that Yiğit Şengil, who has played in our infrastructure, does not feel a sense of belonging to our club and has been completely dismissed from our club. We present it to the public“Statements took place.
On the other hand, after this event, the heated discussions of Bursasporlu and Beşiktaş fans did not go unnoticed.
