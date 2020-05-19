Tel Aviv is approaching the list of “Red Cities”

A public health expert explained: “This means that attention is needed for the city, information and testing. Obviously, Tel Aviv has come on the map. But this is due to a large number of family cases and currently there is inclusion and operations on the ground. Including closures of schools.”
In the Neve Ofer neighborhood of Tel Aviv, a coronation checkpoint was set up yesterday, following a suspicion of a Corona outbreak in the neighborhood, after several members of one family became infected with the virus.
Also, a toddler from the wet daycare in a city diagnosed with the virus was reported yesterday. In a statement from the day care center, he said he was infected with a family member who was diagnosed with a patient even before he arrived at the residence.
It was also reported that “according to the instructions of Dr. Michal Savion, TA’s deputy district physician at the Ministry of Health, only the children of his class must enter immediately for isolation. The calculation of the days is from the date of exposure on 11/5 and therefore must remain in isolation until 25/5.
