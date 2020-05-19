Turkey’s youngest female mayor, was celebrated by singing ballads May 19

Within the scope of the new type of coronavirus measures, the 36-year-old mayor, who came across the camera for the holiday celebrated by citizens at home this year, sang the song “Eğilmez Başın Gibi” written by Captanzade Ali Rıza Bey, written by Ömer Bedrettin Uşaklı. The combined clip was shared from the social media accounts of the municipality and received the appreciation of many citizens. Saliha Özçınar, who made a statement to the journalists, stated that they could not meet with the public this year because of the coronavirus. We celebrated the festival by singing a song. ” Özçınar stated that they are proud to celebrate the 101st anniversary of Atatürk’s departure to Samsun and the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. “The founder of our Republic, who allowed us to live freely in this land, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades, I remember our veterans with respect and gratitude. ” he spoke.