Historical infrastructure move from Trabzonspor! – Trabzonspor News

While Trabzonspor continues its championship struggle, it also makes important moves to raise the stars of the future.The Black Sea team first decided to establish a football school in London, the capital of England, which is called the cradle of football.In this step taken by the club, it is aimed to reach expatriate families in England and win players by promoting Trabzonspor in the country, which has a wide football culture.

SCHOOL WILL BE OPENED IN AFRICA

The football school to be opened in England will be a role model for new ones. Conclusions here according to Germany and especially Soccer schools in Africa is aimed to be opened. It was also noted that the entire infrastructure of the project is ready and it will be implemented immediately upon reaching the normal flow of life. (Morning)