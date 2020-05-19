Delta Air Lines will resume flights to Israel in early June

Delta Air Lines plans to renew the service from New York JFK To Tel Aviv on June 3. Three days later, on June 6, the first flight from Ben Gurion Airport will take off JFK In New York.

Delta will operate 4 flights a week on an Airbus sample plane A330 With the sights from Tel Aviv at 23:55, days: Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

Following the Corona epidemic, Delta has implemented a number of measures to keep passengers safe inside the aircraft and at airports, including: disinfecting the aircraft before taking off; Use of the interior of the aircraft in the state-of-the-art air cycle system with filters that displace more than 99% of small particles in the air, including viruses and bacteria; Blocking seats in the airplane to ensure the required seating distance between passengers; Direct delivery of passenger comfort kits, including disinfectant wipes; And a requirement from staff and passengers to wear a suitable mask or face cover during the flight.

“Passenger safety is always our top priority and their health is the reason we have taken all these measures,” says Roberto Lurieti, Delta Vice President responsible for transatlantic flights. “The appearance of the virusCOVID -19 It changes the way we fly and the extra steps taken in the field of cleaning will stay with us forever. We hope our efforts will give our passengers peace of mind as they board the plane. “