Juve, Ronaldo at Continassa: his return is a film

TORINO – Two weeks have gone by. In company only di Georgina Rodriguez, his four children and a small number of service personnel. Living what probably represented the most real fourteen days of quarantine of this Coronavirus emergency. And today Cristiano Ronaldo back to the world Juve, after finishing the two weeks of mandatory home isolation for those returning to Italy from abroad. He will do it two months and ten days after he left him, at the end of Juventus-Inter on 8 March at the Stadium, to then fly to his island of Madeira.

Maximum security

A program of the first day of phase two of CR7 was not released also for safety reasons. After the reopening of these days but with for example the schools closed, the risk of a gathering outside the Juventus Training Center rather than outside the J Medical is what the Juventus club rightly aims to avoid as much as possible. Here then the medical texts to which it should be subjected could see Cristiano Ronaldo being led into the health facility by secondary entrances and not accessible to the public: visits and checks necessary as for everyone. Then in the following hours, CR7 could also be seen again on one of the four Continassa playing fields, for its first training sessions under Maurizio’s eyes Sarri and his technical staff after the forced stop.

CR7 presents the new online store of its museum in Madeira

In shape

In any case, a Cristiano Ronaldo in shape is what everyone expects in the Juventus headquarters. Which will have a full month ahead of what appears to be the most likely day at this point for the return to an official game, that is to say on 19 or 20 June, or so it is hoped. If his princely villa in the Turin precollina was opened very little to the curious eyes of his millions of followers, during his stay in Portugal here was that Ronaldo had continued to show himself in constant training: not only gym and running, but also field work thanks to the collaboration with the Madeira team that had opened the doors of his stadium as well as providing a small group of players as a sparring partner.

