4. day history in Turkey’s largest dam

Turkey, one of the largest electricity generation Ilisu dam project, the first of six grandstands, May 19 Atatürk Commemoration and Youth and Sports Day will go into service. To the commissioning ceremony of the first tribune to be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via video conference method; Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez will also attend.

FIRST IN THE WORLD

Expressing that the dam built on the Tigris River is ranked first in the world in terms of filling volume and body length, Bekir Pakdemirli stated that the facility has 135 meters height from the foundation, 24 million cubic meters filling volume and crest length of 820 meters. Pakdemirli said, “With the introduction of the first tribune, 687 million kWh of electricity will be produced annually, and an additional 355 million lira will be added to the economy. This production figure means that the annual energy need of a city with a population of 1 million is met. We aim to ensure that the dam will start production with full capacity. Thus, only 412 million dollars will be contributed from the energy production to the economy annually. With this production figure, the annual energy need of a city of 6 million people will be met. ”

The first turbine in Ilısu Dam, which is the largest dam on the Tigris River, between Mardin and Şırnak provincial borders, is being commissioned today.

COSTED 18 BILLION LIRA

While the ILISU project will cost about 18 billion liras with the dam, resettlement, conservation of historical and cultural assets and other constructions, with the completion of the dam, it will contribute 2.5 billion annual rent to the country’s economy. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the gospel with his Twitter account last week: “I would like to share the gospel of the first 6 turbines of Ilısu Dam, one of our country’s largest energy and irrigation projects, on May 19th. we will continue to work by mobilizing opportunities.

