Last minute: Minister Koca CORONA VIRUS has announced the latest situation! Here are the number of cases and casualties

Situated on the website of the Ministry of Health and Health Minister Fahrettin husband Share on Twitter “Turkey Day coronavirus Table”, according to the latest data, 25 thousand 141 tests were performed today. In this context, 1158 people were diagnosed with Kovid-19.

In the last 24 hours, 31 people died, 1615 patients recovered.

The total number of tests was 1 million 650 thousand 135, the number of cases was 150 thousand 593, the number of deaths was 4 thousand 171, the number of patients in intensive care unit was 903, the number of patients connected to the respirator was 463, and the number of recovered was 111 thousand 577.

“The number of intensive care patients is decreasing”

“The number of patients who need intensive care and respiratory support continues to decrease. The number of cases remains predictable. The days we stayed at home are very important in our fight against the spread of coronavirus. Let’s stay home tomorrow.” made the evaluation.

The last 3 days of corona viruses table Turkey