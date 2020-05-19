Coronavirus and hydroxychloroquine, Trump: I take one tablet a day

Trump’s latest provocation outing on hydroxychloroquine. The president returns to promote the anti-malaria drug that works against Covid and he does it on Monday 18 when the first concrete good news on the vaccine front had just arrived. In fact, Moderna has announced that the first phase has given positive results and therefore, at least for now, keeps the roadmap to get to the vaccine by the end of the year.

Chloroquine and the care of the president But the attention of the US president is entirely on the controversial anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine. I’ve been taking it for a couple of weeks too. I take one pill a day as a preventative treatment, he announced at a press conference, ensuring that he was negative at Covid-19 and consulted with the White House doctor. The effectiveness of the drug, approved in the US for malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus but not for Covid, been questioned by numerous experts who indeed report serious side effects, especially at the heart level. Anthony Fauci, the now famous Italian American immunologist and member of the US task force against Covid-19, has also put a brake on his use. You would be surprised at the number of people who take itTrump told reporters. Many workers on the front line take it …, insisted the president, who long ago suggested evaluating the possibility of ingesting coronavirus disinfectants.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) itself, in the last bulletin of April, warned against taking hydroxychloroquine outside a hospital for the risks it entails. I’ve been taking it for about a week and a half and I’m still hereTrump remarked. The announcement also left Neil Cavuto, a well-known Fox News anchorman, the favorite tycoon broadcaster, who urged listeners not to follow the example of the head of the White House. If you are in a segment of the population at risk and take it as a preventive treatment … I will kill you. I can’t stress it enough – he said – I’ll kill you.