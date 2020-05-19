Coronavirus, the test in Paduan companies that remained open: 4 infected out of 1518 workers

Read Also Coronavirus, cross tests at Brembo for 300 volunteer employees

A real study in view of the reopening to try to understand what will happen in the just started phase with reopening. Well in thechosen by R., to test the manual with the guidelines for the reopening of production activities, the number of workers infected was 4 out of 1,518, just over 0.2%.

The project, as reported by Corriere della Sera and in recent days the local newspapers, has brought a first important indication. “In the company, the infected did not spread the infection. It seems that the containment measures applied under the sheds are working “as explained by Michele Mongillo, the doctor who followed the study. The positives identified were all asymptomatic. The test involved nine companies in the Padua area, where the first Covid 19 outbreak developed, i.e. Vo ‘Euganeo, where the whole country made itself available for the professor’s epidemiological studies Andrea Crisanti, scientific adviser to the governor Luca Zaia.

Eight companies remained open because they belong to the category of essential services. No employee was infected at the time of the swab. While there were dozens, according to the Corriere, a few weeks earlier, as evidenced by the results of the serological tests. From the latter it emerged that 3.5% of employees he had been infected without experiencing symptoms and overcame the disease by developing antibodies. The unconscious patients therefore did not infect almost anyone, while continuing to work. Three of the four positive workers are employees of the only company that remained closed and was waiting to leave. The study was carried out between 15 and 27 April with swabs and serological tests, including quick ones with finger pricking. Of 42 workers who underwent all three tests, 22 tested positive for rapid serological but negative for serological tests with sampling and negative for swab. Another indication that must put on the notice on the reliability of the rapid tests.

Archive photo

