Turkey’s youngest female mayor, was celebrated by singing ballads May 19

Within the scope of the new types of coronavirus measures, the 36-year-old mayor, who came across the camera for the holiday celebrated by citizens at home this year, sang the song “Eğilmez Başın Gibi” written by Ömer Bedrettin Uşaklı and composed by Captain Ali Rıza Bey.

The clip, which was combined with the images of Atatürk taken at various periods, was shared from the social media accounts of the municipality and received the appreciation of many citizens.

Speaking to journalists, Saliha Özçınar stated that they could not meet with the public at the events this year because of the coronavirus. “We wanted to convey the joy of feast in me with this song. We wanted to have a special and different celebration. We celebrated the festival by singing a folk song to our people.” said.

Saying that they are proud to celebrate the 101st anniversary of Atatürk’s departure to Samsun and the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, Özçınar said, I remember with respect and gratitude. ” he spoke.