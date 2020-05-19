Wedding at First Sight: The Brides Are Not Separate And Who Stays Outside?

In the last episode of “Wedding at First Sight”, at the couples meeting in Safed, it was the men on screen from “Wedding at First Sight” who immediately teamed up and found a common language, but just after the cameras went off and the season ended, the girls seemed to be finding new friends or At least to the paparazzi lenses for 15 minutes of glory.

After having an exciting reunion between the couples this past weekend, they met again last night – this time only the brides of the season. Moore Lerman, Danish Livnat, Hadas Breyer, Hagar Moshe, andRonnie Levy They were unconscious, and they had a lot to do with it.

Brides at first glance (Photo: Instagram screenshot)

The stars of the season spread a map on the lawns of the new Dizengoff Square and held an authentic picnic. Even Ginger, her beloved bitch and Danish season star joined the gossip. Notable was her absence Amira bears, Who was also absent from the last couple meeting this weekend.

