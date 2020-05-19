An underground system was unveiled near the Western Wall – News and Politics

Mystery at the Western Wall: Why did people put great effort and resources into quarrying an impressive underground system 2,000 years ago, while life took place in above-ground homes?

This system, the first of its kind to be exposed in the area of ​​the Western Wall plaza and its tunnels, was discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority at the “Strauss House” complex, under the lobby of the Western Wall tunnels.

The excavations at the site, which were renewed about a year ago, are being carried out as part of a visit to train visitors to a fascinating new tour in addition to the classic Western Wall Tunnel tour of the Western Wall Heritage.

The researchers estimate that the hewn compound was used by residents of Jerusalem in the Early Roman period, on the eve of the destruction of Jerusalem and the Second Temple. The system was exposed beneath the floor of a large and impressive Byzantine building.

Those who made the discovery were trainees from pre-military preparations from Jerusalem. Preparatory students were included in the archaeological excavations as part of the IAA’s directing policy, which seeks to connect the youth to them. The system they discovered consists of an open courtyard and two rooms, arranged on three levels above each other, interconnecting hewn staircases.

According to Dr. Barak Monikandam-Givon and Glory Shediel, excavation managers on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, “This is a unique finding. This is the first time an underground system has been exposed near the Western Wall. You have to understand that 2000 years ago – like today, Jerusalem used to build stones. The question arises, for what great efforts and resources have been invested in quarrying underground chambers in the hard rock. ”

Monikandam-Givon added, “The wealth of artifacts discovered in the excavation opens a window into the daily life of the residents of the ancient city; among other things, we found cookware made of pure pottery, dozens of clay lit oil candles, a mug made of stone, known as a mug and a fraction of the curse used. For taking hands and saving water that were used as part of the purity-keeping laws in Jerusalem of the days of the house. ”

Mordechai (Sully) Eliav, executive director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, said in response to the findings that were revealed: “I am excited, on the eve of Jerusalem, to reveal to the Jewish people a new treasure trove of impressive and fascinating findings that shed light on Jerusalem’s life throughout the ages in general, and tonight The destruction of the house in particular. This finding illustrates more strongly the deep connection of the Jews to Jerusalem their capital. Even when there were physical restrictions on it, prayer never stopped at the foot of our Temple’s relic and this is tangible evidence of that. ”

Outlets were found at the entrance to the hewn enclosure to fix door hinges and bolts. Rounded and square niches were carved in the walls, and triangular outlets for placing candles for light, as well as elongated outlets for hanging shelves. These findings suggest that the rock-hewn system was in daily use. “Perhaps it served as a pantry for a structure that did not survive, or as a rock-hewn space that can be lived in the underground,” archaeologists say.

The hewn system was completely covered with a white mosaic floor of an impressive monumental public building, built at the end of the Byzantine period some 1400 years ago, and renovated during the Abbasid period, about 1250 years ago.

The frequent renovations in the building and its ruin, reminded one of the staff, Michael Tchernin of the Antiquities Authority, a letter from the Cairo Genesis dated to the 11th century CE, regarding the renovation of a synagogue in Jerusalem after an earthquake in 1035 CE. The renovation was made thanks to a donation from the Jewish community in Tzur, to the Jewish community in Jerusalem.

During the Fatimid period (11th century AD), the structure was destroyed, and its findings were covered with a huge landslide, until they were uncovered during the archaeological excavation.

The ‘Strauss House’ complex is named after the philanthropist Nathan Strauss, who purchased the building near the Western Wall in the early 20th century and turned it into an amusement park that fed the city’s poor. Against the background of the connection between the excavation below Strauss and the core house excavations as published earlier this year, the Israel Antiquities Authority conducted archeological excavations at the site in 2015-2013 led by Dr. Peter Gendelman and Ortal Calf, which found a beautiful and preserved Second Temple title in 2019. The excavation at the site, under the direction of Dr. Barak Monikandam-Givon, Fame Shdiel, Ortal Calef and Michael Tchernin.

According to Dr. Monikandam-Givon: “The excavation at Strauss House, under the entrance to the Western Wall tunnels, reveals Jerusalem in its glory: Jerusalem of peoples, religions and diverse groups who lived, operated and decorated Jerusalem throughout the ages.”

