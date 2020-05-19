Last day for THY historical flight Samsun 19 May commemorative ticket! Buy your THY historical ride-on tickets!

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is hosted at the Mesudiye Hotel in Havza and the others accompanying him in the mansion of Ali Osman Ağa. The basin will be the place of “firsts” in the National Struggle. Atatürk finds the appropriate environment to organize the National Struggle in Havza.

The First Defense Law Society is established in Havza. The organization holds its first meeting at “Taş Mektep” at the present Central Primary School. The first rally is held in Havza. The occupation of İzmir is protested at the rally organized with the instructions of Mustafa Kemal Pasha. The first circular was published in Havza, and the Basin Circular, which was published on May 28, was sent to all governorates, corps commanders and independent governors. The Basin Circular is of great importance in history, since it was the first official reaction of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk after leaving Samsun. With this circular, Atatürk aimed to awaken the national consciousness by reacting to the occupations.

Mustafa Kemal, whose next stop will be Amasya, takes important steps for the National Struggle in Havza for 18 days.

With the pressure of the British, who are aware of the mobility in the basin, Atatürk is removed from the position of the Ninth Army Inspector. Taking the first steps one by one, Atatürk continues his way and says goodbye to the Basins.

On his second visit to Havza on September 24, 1924, Atatürk will call out to the Basins:

“I met you on the most important and the most wonderful days. I stayed for days between you. I have been very benevolent from your precious work and advocacy in this circle which repeats the memory of the past. If it did not leave a positive effect, be sure that I would not be able to work for revolution. Therefore, I owe a lot to the Basin and the Basin. I will keep my heart forever and I will never forget you. You are the first daring and the first courageous. it has a big place. ”

Mustafa Kemal’s arrival to Samsun and the Liberation Struggle are celebrated locally in Samsun under the name of “Gazi Day” until 1938 after the proclamation of the Republic.

Then, Atatürk’s footing on Samsun on May 19, 1919 to start the National Struggle is accepted as a national holiday with a law enacted on June 20, 1938.