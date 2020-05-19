Because NASA is about to send a giant spaceship with 18 engines into space

Six new engines have already arrived. 12 more are missing. This is the total that NASA has ordered from the Californian Aerojet Rocketdyne of the Pratt & Whitney group to complete its SLS, the Space Launch System that will have to bring the United States back to the Moon in the ambitious – and perhaps a little too fast – Artemide mission. The new contract is worth nearly $ 1.8 billion for another 18 RS-25 engines.

The mission is quite articulated and basically consists of three parts: the Human Landing System, that is the capsules that will have to actually bring the astronauts to the surface of our satellite for which Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics will fight it (we talked about it here) . The Orion, the spacecraft that will instead ferry them from Earth and more specifically from Earth’s orbit to Earth’s orbit, from where it will detach to launch them towards the moon. And precisely the SLS, the four-engine maxirazzo that will function as a carrier. In short, without SLS you don’t go anywhere. For this reason, the initial order, dating back to 2015, was modified bringing the total order to 24 units, for a total check of 3.5 billion dollars.

Each engine, even if it could be reused in this case, will not be recycled, so the total cost has gone up to 146 million dollars each. Again, raising a number of controversies over the economic impact of SLS. These are basically the rockets used by the Space Shuttle and there are not too many doubts about reliability: in the renewed versions they develop over 225 tons of thrust each.

Sean GardnerGetty Images

The first test launch of the propulsion system was scheduled for 2017, now it seems that a date is starting to be put in place despite the new delays and the ever-increasing costs. On the other hand, the pressure from the White House, in particular on those few programs that remained operational despite the coronavirus emergency (including the Perseverance probe leaving shortly for Mars), is enormous. During a week’s NASA council dedicated to human exploration, associate vice-administrator Tom Whitmeyer explained that by 2021 Artemide will take off with the first test flight sent into orbit. Details of the exact date should arrive within a few days.

Obviously before the SLS can be tested, the stars and stripes space agency will have to complete the so-called “Green Run”, an overall test to evaluate the perfect functioning of all the hardware and software components of the complex system. Including the two propellant tanks, avionics and therefore all the on-board computers that manage navigation and control and obviously the propulsion. Just think that, according to NASA, 18 miles of cables develop in the rocket. In short, some hitches may emerge, as many have sprung up in the course of development. Another of the fatal tests, “full duration firing”, will instead be conducted around the next Thanksgiving day again at the Stennis Space Center, in Mississippi. Where activities stopped due to coronavirus last March and are only picking up these days, albeit slowly.

Artemis 1 is expected to last 26 to 42 days, travel 1.3 million miles – with a lunar orbit tour of Orion – and, among other things, leave 13 CubeSat mini-satellites in orbit. “If it hadn’t been for Covid-19 we would have been on schedule if not ahead of schedule,” said Doug Loverro, associate director of human exploration and operations for NASA. No, not compared to past plans, which have stretched beyond all expectations, but to those put on black and white last year.

